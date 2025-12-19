Flathead Electric crews working hard to restore power in NW Montana

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric crews are staying busy in northwest Montana helping restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity during Wednesday’s windstorm.

Flathead Electric Cooperative Spokeswoman Courtney Stone tells MTN News close to 70 workers are out in the field including 28 lineman working on 24-hour rotating shifts to restore power.

She said crews are working a vast landscape covering 3,000 square miles in their coverage area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said sheriff’s posse members; reserve deputies and search and rescue crews are helping clear debris off roadways and checking in on residents without power.

Flathead Electric Crews work to restore power

He’s asking the Flathead community to check-in on your neighbors without power especially those most vulnerable.

“But again I think if we are all in neighborhoods and we’re all seeing these power outages, checking in on each other is a great opportunity, and then if we need to adapt our resources to try to take care of those that are maybe in a less fortunate environment, then please give us a contact and we will do the best we can,” said Sheriff Heino.

Sheriff Heino said emergency shelter is available through the red cross at the Flathead County Fairgrounds if needed. If anyone is in need of shelter they can call the information line at 406-758-2111 and resources will be made available.