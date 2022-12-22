Flathead Electric Cooperative offers advice during extreme cold

KALISPELL - It’s freezing cold in Northwest Montana and officials at Flathead Electric are reminding residents to be prepared if disaster strikes.

Frigid temperatures have settled into Northwest Montana as residents depend on shelter to remain warm.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is asking residents to be prepared for power outages — not necessarily from the severe cold but from motor vehicle accidents and other factors.

FEC spokeswoman Courtney Stone said residents should stock up on water and insulate exposed pipes and seal drafts. She also said having an alternate heat source or making a plan to go to a friend or neighbor’s house who does have secondary heat can be lifesaving during extreme cold.

Stone said FEC is in communication with county officials in the event of a prolonged major outage.

“We’re going to have crews out any time day or night to restore power, we’re also in constant communication with all of the emergency service providers in Flathead County, and in the event of an outage during this kind of cold weather, we would work with Flathead County to ensure that a shelter is open for people to go to, to stay warm,” Stone said.

The FEC power outage map can be viewed here.

