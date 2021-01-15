Flathead filmfest reimagined with virtual showings

POLSON — The show must go on - but with extra precautions in place for this years Flathead Lake International Cinemafest.

This is the festivals 9th year and will feature 54 films from around the world at the Showboat Cinema, and the cinema has their own Cinema Safe Covid protocols to keep you safe.

Filmmakers from Ukraine to France will be there for a Q and A section after each feature film.

But if you are worried about going to the theater you can also watch the films virtually.

FLIC's Director David King says having this festival each year creates a way for the lovers of film to get together during the colder months.

“FLIC is one of the best things to happen in a community like this because it brings us together in the middle of winter and it brings film makers and lovers of film together it's an opportunity to talk with film makers,” said King.

To find more information you can visit FLIC's website here.

