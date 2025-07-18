Flathead fire officials issue fire safety reminders ahead of busy weekend

KALISPELL — With thousands of people visiting the Flathead this weekend for Under the Big Sky Music Festival and the Event at Rebecca Farms, fire experts are reminding the public to be fire safe.

“With the number of people that are recreating in the area due to multiple events, the probability of human-caused ignitions do go up,” said Montana DNRC Fire adapted communities coordinator Kellie Kulseth.

Kulseth said this weekend's forecast looks dry and hot.

“The rains that we are happy to have gotten have kept moistures up, but it’s also allowed those fuels, especially the finer fuels like grass to grow in very thick, very lush, very high, which could lead to very fast-spreading fire potential.”

Here is information you need to know to be fire aware:

Flathead Fire Safety

Kulseth said campfire ordinances vary depending on private and public property.

Those allowed to have campfires should keep them under four feet while using an established campfire ring and making sure the fire is dead out before leaving the area.

“So you’re wanting to douse that campfire in water, move the coals and those embers and those ashes around and then quite literally use your hand to hover over the top, see if you feel any heat, and if it’s cool to the touch then you’re good to go.”

Kulseth said those recreating need to be aware of their potential fire impact on the landscape.

“Like if you’re going to be recreating with UTV’s out on trails, making sure you have spark arrestors on those, not parking in tall grass.”

She said a fast response time is crucial when a wildfire sparks, if you see something, say something.

“People who are in town that might not understand, if you see a wildfire, see smoke, the default is to call 911 and report it.”

More information on fire conditions and restrictions can be found here.