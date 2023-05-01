Flathead fire officials issue safety reminders for spring burning

KALISPELL - Burning is a convenient tool used by property owners during the spring months to help reduce fire-fuels around your home.

Outdoor burning remains the top cause of wildfires and wildland fire response in Flathead County, fire officials are asking the public to help limit the danger.

“It doesn’t take too much of a breeze to be able to get more than you can handle, so just real caution, take it real small, slow steps, you know small pieces,” said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

Chute says spring is a great time to clean up the yard and garden debris on your property ahead of the dry summer months.

“Let’s plan for a bad fire season, we will hope it’s not, but let’s plan for it, let’s clean up around those homes, make sure you have an address visible, be prepared," added Chute.

Chute noted burning comes with responsibilities. Those burning need to monitor forecasts daily for high winds and have tools and water close by in case the fire jumps.

“If you take too much or you don’t check the weather before you start burning or anything, you know just taking it small is really the key to it,” Chute told MTN News.

Chute said proper burning in the spring can make all the difference if a wildfire comes close to your property.

“It’s much easier for the fire departments to defend houses when they’re cleaned up, they got 100-200 feet around them cleaned up and mowed, the trees are limbed up, a lot higher probability that the house won’t have damage.”

Beginning on May 1, 2023, a permit is required to burn. More information on spring burning in Flathead County can be found here.

