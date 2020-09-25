Flathead Food Bank sends thousands of pounds of food to Blackfeet Nation

KALISPELL — The Flathead Food Bank is sending thousands of pounds of food to the Blackfeet Nation to help during their 14-day emergency lockdown.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council authorized an emergency shutdown earlier this week due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Flathead Food Bank director Jamie Quinn says they are concerned about the Blackfeet Nation's access to food during that time so they are sending as much food and toiletry items as they can.

She that guesses the total amount that will be sent out will be close to 60,000 pounds.

"We are so concerned right now if they're going to be closed for two weeks," said Quinn. "We know our customers were hurt when we were closed for a week here and they still had access to grocery stores, gas stations and other places to obtain food. They're not going to have any access right now."

Quinn told MTN News that the Flathead Food Bank will continue to send food over on Friday and Saturday.