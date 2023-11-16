Flathead Food Bank to feed thousands during Thanksgiving basket giveaway

KALISPELL — Friday, November 17, is one of the busiest days of the year at the Flathead Food Bank in Kalispell as Thanksgiving baskets are handed out to those in need.

Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore said close to 800 families have signed up for this year’s turkey dinner helping feed thousands of people.

Baskets are available for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the food bank office off Highway 2.

Sidmore said the Thanksgiving baskets are made possible thanks to the generous Flathead community which has donated thousands of dollars for turkey dinners.

“You know at the most basic sense it’s the food, but then also you know our clients are such amazing people and to be able to provide based on the generosity of the community, not only are they going to eat but they’re actually going to be able to celebrate, have time together and it’s all that other magical stuff that goes on, so thanks to everyone that’s been part of that because you’re literally creating holidays for people,” said Sidmore.

Signups are no longer open for Thanksgiving baskets but volunteers are needed. Those who would like to help out are asked to show up at the food bank office during giveaway time on Friday.

