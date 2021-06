KALISPELL — The Flathead Food Bank will reopen for customers to come back in and shop for food in the pantry starting Monday, July 12.

The shopping hours will begin Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Customers can pick up the application and income guidelines during the current curbside pickup or call (406) 752.3663 for additional information.