Flathead gearing up for another potential round of flooding

Some of the flooding in the Flathead has receded but some residents are still in deep water and conditions could continue to worsen with the change in the weather.

Some of the flooding over the roads in Columbia Falls — such as North Hilltop drive, has eased — but it left dangerous road conditions. Crews are working to get roads fixed and Andrea Ghetts of Columbia falls is certain they will get things fixed up.

“I think humans are resilient and I think Montanans, especially are resilient and we're gonna build everything back and hopefully we'll build it a little bit better,” said Andrea Getts, Columbia Falls resident.

As Montana warms up, the Flathead will see snowmelt that could increase flooding. Residents all across the Flathead Valley are prepared for things to get worse. There are three self-serve sandbag stations across the Valley.

“And we just wanted to do something and so we knew that this was self-serve sandbags. And there's a lot of older there's an older population in Columbia Falls and we just thought since we're young and healthy, we can come make some sandbags,” said Getts.

One of the areas that is continuing to flood is the Whitefish River, and it is causing problems for some houses.

“It is kind of crazy. You know, nature wins sometimes and that's what's happening right now,” said Getts.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services is looking for people with pastures to help accommodate displaced livestock. For current flood information, you can monitor the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the information line at 406-758-2111.