Flathead Health Department receives high number of calls regarding masks ordinance

KALISPELL — Flathead County Health Department officials have received a large number of calls since the mandatory masks ordinance for counties with at least four active COVID-19 cases took effect last week.

Flathead County Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson says they have received several calls each day from those opposing the masks ordinance, and those in favor.

Robinson said the Flathead Health Department strongly endorses Governor Bullock’s ordinance requiring face masks be worn in indoor spaces.

Robinson says wearing masks while in crowded public spaces offers protection and helps businesses stay open.

She says it’s a win-win scenario for both public health, and the local economy.

“Protect those workers and those local businesses so we can continue to keep those local businesses open, so they’re not losing their staff members to either coming down with COVID-19 or having to be quarantined, it’s hard to run a business when you lose part of your staff because they have to be quarantined,” said Robinson.