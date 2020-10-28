Flathead health officials warn of 'super-spreader' events over Halloween weekend

KALISPELL — Flathead County health officials are urging young adults to stay away from large social gatherings, specifically bars ahead of the Halloween weekend.

Flathead County Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson says studies show that COVID-19 spreads more easily in close areas with low ventilation such as bars and restaurants.

Robinson fears this weekend may lead to a number of "super-spreader” events in the Flathead Valley if social distancing guidelines are ignored. She is advising residents to avoid higher-risk activities such as crowded bars and large costume parties with people from outside your own household.

Robinson says Flathead County continues to see a high number of positive COVID-19 cases in young adults.

“The biggest burden of COVID has been the 20-year old’s to the 40-year old’s, and they’re the ones who like to go out and frequent the bars,” she told MTN News. “And a lot of Halloween parties are in the bars, it’s a big event in a lot of the valley so I’m very concerned about going forward into the Halloween weekend.”

The Whitefish City Council recently approved an Emergency Ordinance limiting gathering size to no more than 10 people and reducing capacity at bars and restaurants to 75% over the Halloween weekend.