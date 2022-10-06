Flathead healthcare professionals urging people to get their flu shot

KALISPELL - Flu season has officially hit the Flathead Valley with a few hospitalizations already this year and the possibility of a ‘twindemic’ has professionals are urging people to get their annual flu shot.

Officials at Logan Health told MTN News that this could be a very bad year for flu infections and people should be prepared. They base their predictions on data from Australia because the flu affects the Southern Hemisphere first. And they are having a bad flu season so far.

There was a flu vaccination clinic at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Thursday and there will be more opportunities like this for people to get the vaccine.

“The vaccination has been around for a very long time and does provide still the best opportunity to either prevent or give your body the opportunity to not be as severely infected. We still ask that masking be a thing, but we understand people are hesitant with that too. We actually saw record low numbers over the last couple of years due to people masking so that is something to take into consideration,” said Logan Health Infection Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Weidenaar.

You can contact your general care provider or the hospital to schedule a flu shot.

