Flathead High School band Parents support students dreams, goals by providing snacks

KALISPELL Although it may seem like a simple gesture, the Flathead High School Band Parents are helping the students achieve their goals one snack bag at a time.

“And this is a way that we were able to start giving back was to make sure that every student, didn't matter what source of income you had, you were not going to be left out and you were going to be able to have a snack,” said Flathead High School Band Parents secretary Nora Bledsoe.

Bledsoe and her late husband started small by giving out snack bags to the kids. And now, the program has grown to include meals for the marching band camp and food and water for pep games.

“This is the future of music. These are our kids. So it's not only for my children, but for every band child that is here at Flathead High School so that they know that they're taken care of, and it's a safe place for them. And then they know that hey, I don't really have to stress out on this next trip. We're going to have snacks,” said Bledsoe.

The Band Parents are dedicated to helping the students because band has been such an inclusive community for their children.

“You know, they basically form their own little community, really, within the band and they support each other they look after each other. It makes them want to thrive and it makes them want to better themselves because they are pushing each other up,” said Flathead High School Band Parents president Donna Elder.

Band parents also help chaperone trips and keep the reputation of the band at a high standard.

“Like they really are like the best group we could ask for,” said Flathead High School band member Ayiana Guzman.

“They also keep us being polite and thanking the bus drivers when they take us places and all that and it's really great. And we have like a really good reputation with keeping bus drivers happy and making them want to be a group that wants to take us to places which is really good. It's really nice,” added fellow band member Betsy Bledsoe.

The support of the band parents lets the kids thrive and makes it possible for the band director to focus on the music and teaching the students.

“Oh my gosh, it's the best support you could possibly have. Especially when you have parents that are completely invested into your philosophy. And these parents will do everything, they will bend over backwards just to make sure their kid is well taken care of,” said David Johnke, Flathead High School Band Director.

The Band Parents are holding their first-ever auction fundraiser on Feb. 25 to help supply the kids with snacks. It will be held at the Hampton Inn at 5:30 p.m. and will feature live music and silent and live auctions. Tickets can be purchased at Rosauers in Kalispell or online at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/fhsbandparents.

