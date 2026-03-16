Flathead High School senior awaits heart transplant after rare disease diagnosis in Utah

KALISPELL — To know 17-year-old Flathead High School senior Katelyn Baughman is to love her.

"She loves her friends, she's so compassionate, she's very artistic, and she's funny," said Debbie Holmquist, Katelyn's mother.

But a routine checkup for shortness of breath changed her and her family's lives overnight.

"She started having pain in her chest and I just felt like, okay it's time, were going to take her in and they noticed that there were some abnormalities in her breathing," Holmquist said.

Katelyn was later lifeflighted to Salt Lake City and diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which thickens the heart muscle. After genetic testing, it was discovered that it was caused by Danon Disease.

"It just attacks her organs and so her liver counts have been up," Holmquist said.

With her heart only functioning at 30%, Katelyn is awaiting a heart transplant. Katelyn and her mother Debbie have relocated to the Ronald McDonald House in Utah and will most likely have to stay for over a year.

"We're allowed to be here for a year but it looks like we're going to be in Utah past the year that were allowed at the Ronald McDonald House and so we're trying to figure out what that looks like following," Holmquist said.

For a large portion of the emergency, the family was uninsured, causing a large financial burden.

"Everything before February has not been covered and it's an enormous amount," Holmquist said.

The cost of medical bills and possible future housing has caused Debbie and her family to turn to the Flathead community, where they have raised over $15,000 for Katelyn.

"We can't even begin to express how grateful we are just up until now just having that support and encouragement, it's so great to know that we have such a supportive community," Holmquist said.

And Katelyn is hopeful for a future with a new heart.

"She's still remaining positive, like 'I'm looking forward to getting a new heart so I have energy I used to have,'" Holmquist said.

To support Katelyn and her family, donations can be made through their GoFundMe or via Venmo @Travis-Holmquist-213.