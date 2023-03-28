Flathead Lake Brewing Company set to reopen on April 4

BIGFORK - One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries is set to reopen next week after being shut down for nearly four months.

Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork will reopen on April 4, 2023, after a suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen in early December.

The burst pipe caused extensive flooding destroying walls, flooring, ceiling and more.

Thankfully, the burst pipe happened in the middle of the night, so nobody was hurt.

The pub house — which will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. — will be offering $4 pints all day on April 4 to celebrate the reopening.