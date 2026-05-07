Flathead man charged with deliberate homicide pleads not guilty

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man accused of shooting and killing a man in Hungry Horse in February appeared in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Dylan Olson, 25, pleaded not guilty to one charge of felony deliberate homicide.

Flathead County Sheriff Biran Heino told MTN News that 30-year-old David Bollman of Flathead County died from a gunshot wound to the chest on February 28, near the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse.

Heino said Olson was interviewed on scene and detained on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

Bollman’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.

Olson’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 31.