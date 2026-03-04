CONDON — The Flathead National Forest released its proposal on Monday for a long-term solution for Holland Lake's wastewater system.

Watch video below:

Flathead National Forest announces Holland Lake wastewater system proposal

The proposal comes two weeks after Missoula County officials approved the temporary use of a decades-old tank for wastewater storage at the lodge.

The Forest Service's proposal includes replacing a portion of the existing infrastructure with a similar lagoon system.

This system would include modernized components, designed to handle the same amount of waste material as the existing system.

The Forest Service contracted a private engineering firm to design the system.

The Forest Service also consulted the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the reconstruction proposal.

The wastewater system serves the bay loop of the 42-site Holland Lake Campground, associated RV dump station, and Holland Lake Lodge.

If approved, construction on the updated wastewater system is expected to start this summer.

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello said public comment on the proposal can be submitted to the Forest Service for the next 30 days.

“And so, we’re interested in what the public has to say about how we’re going to treat the wastewater from these three very popular recreation places, just to bring the campground loop, the dump station and the lodge back able to provide recreation services up there,” said Botello.

The Flathead National Forest is hosting a public information session on the wastewater proposal on Monday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Swan Valley Community Hall in Condon.

A virtual attendance option for the meeting and additional information on the proposal can be found here.

Public input on the proposal can be submitted here.

