Wastewater variance request granted for Holland Lake Lodge

MISSOULA — Holland Lake Lodge near Condon hasn't been open for years due to septic issues with its wastewater lagoons.

Operations at the lodge stopped because the lagoon's liners were leaking. The U.S. Forest Service is in charge of replacing or remedying the liners.

On Thursday, new owner Eric Jacobsen was granted a variance request with conditions by the Missoula City-County Board of Health to address wastewater problems at the lodge.

In Missoula County, using a holding tank is not allowed. However, Jacobsen submitted a variance request to use an old tank for wastewater storage for the time being.

He said an agreement with professional disposal services would make sure the tank is pumped out daily if needed.

An alarm would signal when the tank is at 50% capacity. If it fills to 75%, water would be turned off on the property and 'chemical toilets' would be used.

However, meeting attendees and the Board of Health members had concerns about the tank and potential leaks causing contamination.

A member of the public, who said he scoped out the tank himself, noted there is around 500 gallons of water currently in it.

Jacobsen said he hasn't used the tank since it was last pumped out.

"We've worked really, really, really hard not to put anything down it," he added. "The concern about it leaking, what we have to do before we can use it is we have to confirm that it's not leaking, and if it is leaking, then we have to repair it or replace it to make sure it's not leaking and if we can do all that, then we can take advantage of the variance and use the system."

While the Board of Health approved the holding tank until 2028 or whenever the lagoons are fixed, the tank must first be tested to comply with the Department of Environmental Quality standards.

If not functional, a new tank is required and subject to Forest Service and environmental assessment.

MTN will have further coverage on the septic issue at Holland Lake Lodge during the MTN 5:30 News on February 20.