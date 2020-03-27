Flathead National Forest closes rental cabins, developed campgrounds

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest has announced some changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Montana.

Fifteen rental cabins in Flathead National Forest have been closed indefinitely as well as for developed campgrounds and most restroom facilities .

All Flathead National Forest rental cabins will be closed and unavailable to rent effective immediately.

A full list of rental cabins can be found here. Click here for a full list of developed campgrounds.

Flathead National Forest officials note cabin renters will be notified as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.

Rental cabin visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions.



Tally Lake Ranger District Office: (406) 758-5204

Hungry Horse-Glacier View District Offices: (406) 387-3800

Spotted Bear District Office: (406) 387-3800

Swan Lake District Office: (406) 837-7500

Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation.