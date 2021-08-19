Flathead nonprofit cancels in-person fundraising event due to COVID-19 surge

KALISPELL — COVID-19 cases are surging in Flathead County which has prompted some non-profit organizations are shutting down big fundraising events to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Flathead Land Trust, a non-profit aimed at protecting wildlife habitat and water quality in the Flathead has canceled their “Land Affair” event, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Flathead Land Trust Executive Director Paul Travis said organizers didn’t feel comfortable holding an in-person event as covid cases and hospitalizations rise in Flathead County.

Travis said the Land Affair fundraiser usually raises up to $30,000 for the non-profit, with planning for the event starting back in January.

He said the decision to shut down the in-person event is in the best interest of protecting the most vulnerable in the Flathead community.

“Just to be supportive of you know the health workers, kids that are getting ready to back to school, just families in general and the community in general, it just didn’t feel right, it certainly didn’t feel safe and there was a lot of reasons that went into that but that really was the core of it,” said Travis.

Travis said those who would still like to support the Flathead Land Trust can donate through the Whitefish Community Foundation's Great Fish Community Challenge through Sept. 17.

