Flathead nonprofits are providing fresh, local vegetables for their clients

WHITEFISH — Growing season is ending here in Montana, and two nonprofits in the Flathead are getting their hands dirty and harvesting vegetables to give local food back to the community.

Land to Hand Montana and the North Valley Food Bank teamed up with a local farm — Two Bear Farm — to grow squash, carrots and potatoes to supply their food-insecure clients with nutritious local vegetables.

The vegetables will be available at the food bank during open store hours.

Land to Hand will use them for their food prescription clients and their Fresh Snack Friday Program where all kids in the Columbia Falls School District receive fresh fruit and vegetable snacks every Friday.

“Folks who are food insecure often have to prioritize caloric intake and so not the healthiest foods are often what we feed folks that can't afford to purchase healthy foods. So our goal is nutrition security. So we really work to get local food into the hands of all of our community members. And with North Valley Food Bank and Land to Hand, that's really our priority through lots of different programs that we do." - Land to Hand Montana executive director Gretchen Boyer

The vegetables and all it takes to grow these whole nutritious foods were donated by Two Bear Farm.

Both Land to Hand Montana and the North Valley Food Bank always need volunteers, monetary support and food.