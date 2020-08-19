Menu

Flathead organization pays off Bigfork schools student lunch debt

Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 19, 2020
BIGFORK — A Flathead organization that works toward ending school lunch debt has paid off a major balance for Bigfork schools.

Gap Fillers Flathead have paid off more than $4,700 in outstanding student lunch debt for the Bigfork School District.

The organization which was started last year by a group of friends ensures every Flathead Valley student receives a school lunch.

Gap Fillers Flathead co-founder Tammi Fisher said Bigfork schools can now begin the new school year with a clean slate.

Fisher said their organization is almost entirely funded through community donations.

“Basically, all donations, and we have some very generous donors, we have some folks that are sending us $5 every month and we have folks that are donating up to $5,000,” said Fisher.

Fisher said Gap Fillers Flathead have now paid off outstanding lunch debt for 22 school districts in the Flathead Valley.

