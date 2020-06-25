Flathead organization pays off Kalispell schools student lunch debt

KALISPELL — A Flathead organization that works toward ending school lunch debt has paid off a major balance for Kalispell schools.

Gap Fillers Flathead have paid off more than $9,400 in outstanding student lunch debt for the Kalispell School District. The organization which was started last year by a group of friends, ensures every Flathead Valley student receives a school lunch.

Gap Fillers Flathead co-founder Tammi Fisher says their organization is entirely funded through community donations. Fisher says Gap Fillers Flathead has paid off outstanding lunch debt for more than 20 school districts in the Flathead Valley.

“We’ve got a lot of phenomenal donors from $5 to $5,000 who really are engaged and want to work hard toward eliminating school lunch debt and making sure our kids are well taken care of,” said Fisher.

Along with donations, Fisher said Gap Fillers Flathead hold community fundraisers throughout the year.