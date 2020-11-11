Menu

Flathead residents honor veterans at Kalispell's Depot Park

MTN News
The annual Veterans Day ceremony was hosted by the United Veterans of the Flathead Valley.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 11, 2020
KALISPELL — A large crowd gathered at Kalispell’s Depot park Wednesday morning honoring Veterans Day.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony was hosted by the United Veterans of the Flathead Valley.

The ceremony included flag raising, a Veteran’s Day address, an Honor Guard ceremony, patriotic music and more.

More than 100 Flathead residents honored veterans at the event.

Veterans Day
Kalispell Veterans Day
Veterans Day was marked by a ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020 in Kalispell's Depot Park.
Sean Wells/MTN News
Missoula Veterans Day
Missoula Veterans Day
Veterans Day being marked in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Nov. 11, 2020.
Connor McCauley/MTN News
Corvallis Veterans Day
Corvallis Veterans Day
Veterans Day being marked in Corvallis on Nov. 11, 2020.
Russ Thomas/MTN News
