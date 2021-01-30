Flathead Valley 7-year-old fighting rare disorder gets wish granted with new camper

KALISPELL — The Montana Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a Flathead Valley 7-year-old with a camper to spend more time with family comfortably.

“So a wish really impacts not only the child themselves but their entire family and the whole community," said Sue Salter, Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana President and CEO.

Salter says that creating life-changing moments for kids with critical illnesses is part of the organization's mission.

Kalispell's 7-year-old Charlotte wished for a way to spend more time with family, despite her rare disorder.

"She has Langerhans cell histiocytosis,” said mother Susanne Kolb.

The disease creates too many white blood cells and is found in most people, but many can fight it off.

“But she is not fighting it off and then it just produces extra cells places and it eats the bones away," said Kolb.

Charlotte was the 680th wish kid in Montana to receive a wish — and hers lets her travel safely.

"She likes to go camping and be out in the woods, and she wanted to go to Disney World and she was not able to," said Kolb.

So Charlotte is now the proud recipient of a camper.

Kolb says with the camper, the family of seven will have more room to be comfortable.

“And we'll be able to spend more time together and not be crammed in a tent,” said Kolb.

While her parents kept the camper a secret from Charlotte, the family celebrated on Friday.

“She's really excited and we have a little party at home for her tonight," said Kolb.

Charlotte is the 77th wish kid to have her wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the Flathead.

Right now, the organization is working to make the wishes of nine more local kids come true.

Charlotte could not have received the camper without help from Blue Dog RV and Charlotte’s Adopt-A-Wish partner, Kalispell Automotive Group.

The Glacier Animal Hospital is also offering her to experience behind-the-scenes time with their veterinarian team.

Click here for more information about the Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana Chapter.