Flathead Valley coffee shop donates funds to help barista with rebuild

KALISPELL — Tiffany Keck's home in Kalispell was heavily damaged during a wind storm earlier this month.

Keck -- a mother of three -- works at Copper Mountain Coffee, and when her employer heard about the damage done to her home she wanted to step in.

"You have to help your people when they are in need," said Copper Mountain Coffee manager Robin Jean Lyon.

Then one of the baristas at Copper Mountain Coffee and one of the shop's managers had an idea to help Keck out by donating all of the tips the workers would have made on Thursday to Keck.

Barista Allison McCollum and Copper Mountain Coffee City Center manager Kyra Spence decided to come together to give Keck a little peace of mind.

Spence even decided to pull a double on Thursday to make more tips to give to Keck.

Click here if you like to make a donation.

