Flathead Valley Community Band bringing music to Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Flathead Valley Community Band (FVCB) is back after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a suspension of performances.

On July 20, 2022, under the direction of Allen Slater, FVCB will perform “An Evening in the Park” concert at Marentette Park in Columbia Falls.

This event begins at 7:15 p.m. and is free of charge yet donations are always welcome to help cover organizational costs

FVCB has been proudly playing music all around Flathead County for almost 50 years, being the oldest continuously operating private music group.

FVCB has brought music to larger outdoor venues like Depot Park in Kalispell as well as indoor and more isolated concerts at Montana Veterans Home and Prestige Assisted Living.

COVID-19 has greatly impacted the band, closing rehearsal spaces and halting shows.

Funded by the generosity of the community and local organizations, the lack of performances has caused significant financial stress on the band.

FVCB returns this summer with financial support from the Whitefish Community Foundation along with donations from other individuals.