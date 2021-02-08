Flathead Valley mobile coffee shop combines owner's love for horses, espresso

KALISPELL — Are you rounding up for a wedding or event? Saddle Up Espresso may be the catering for you.

“As you may have noticed it is a horse trailer so it's like a vintage old two-stall horse trailer," said Rachael Deverman.

Deverman is the creator of Saddle Up Espresso, a mobile coffee shop combining her love for horses and coffee.

“It's really like cute at an event but on the side of the highway it's like oh it's the horse trailer,” said Deverman.

Deverman tried setting up outside of businesses but decided the mobile kiosk is better at events.

“It didn't work out as I expected just because I think it is one of those specialty type like coffee shops where it's like OK this is meant to be at a venue,” said Deverman.

COVID-19 forced many events to shut down, creating some bumps in the road for Deverman.

“So, it really slowed down business because of just the amount of shows that have been canceled because of you know high volume traffic of people and that’s where I do the best at,” said Deverman

Deverman is starting to see more opportunities pop up, "but things are starting to pick back up like surprisingly there's more and more shows that are coming back together which is awesome,” said Deverman.

You can saddle up to see Deverman at the Vendor Bender at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Friday, Feb. 12. You can also visit the mobile shop's Facebook page here.