Flathead Valley residents show support for Israel during tragedy

KALISPELL — Dozens of Flathead Valley residents gathered at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell for a showing of unity with the people of Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, joining together in prayer and solidarity for those suffering unspeakable tragedy.

“The Jewish people as a whole, not just those in Israel are hurting, the barbaric attacks that have taken place and have been all over the news, are incomprehensible," said Chabad of the Flathead Valley Rabbi Shneur Wolf.

Chabad of the Flathead Valley Rabbi Shneur Wolf led the gathering.



“We have to pray, the power that we have in our prayer is real, the ability for us to be a spiritual shield from here is real, and that’s what we’re here for, that while our brothers and sisters in Israel might be the ones on the ground, we’re there spiritually for them and will be until the end of this.”

Rabbi Wolf gave remarks while leading the group in prayer and song.

Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson also attended and offered his support for the people of Israel.

“We will continue to live, we will continue to thrive as a people, as a nation, and we will say it from the rooftops here in Kalispell,” said Rabbi Wolf.

Bigfork resident Stephen Schnall — who has friends and family currently in Israel — said they are in and out of bomb shelters as they fight for their safety. He’s thankful for the support Montanans are showing the Jewish community during this tragedy.

“And I’ve told multiple people, I’ve never met a community of non-Jewish people more supportive of the Jewish community than I have here, the people up here are incredible for the most part, our best friends are constantly checking on us, they’re calling and asking you know, and so I think Montana should be proud,” said Schnall.