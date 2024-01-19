Flathead Valley residents trying to dig out following snowstorm

KALISPELL — The snow finally stopped falling in the Flathead on Thursday, and although the storm is over, cleanup has just begun.

Just like everyone else in the Flathead, our day began by shoveling the driveway, just to be able to leave the house.

“A lot of snow blowing, a lot of shoveling. So hopefully we’ve seen the end of it now so we are able to get on top of it,” said Samaritan House employee Billy Greel.

Plows have been busy trying to make the main roads passable.

While downtown streets have feet of snow piled in the middle, many side roads have not been plowed and are very hard to navigate.

MTN News While downtown streets in Kalispell have feet of snow piled in the middle, many side roads have not been plowed and are very difficult to navigate.

People are coming together to help neighbors and businesses dig out of the snow.

A group of people at the Samaritan House worked Thursday to clear snow from both campuses to ensure they can conduct business as usual.

“Fortunately we have a lot of help. We have a lot of us out here doing it so it’s been really good and easy on all of us,” said Greel.

The roads are still very slippery and snow-covered, so people who have to travel should use caution and go slow.

Many people will just have to keep shoveling. “We live in Montana, this is it. This is what we do,” said Greel.

