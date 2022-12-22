Flathead Warming Center helping save lives during frigid weather

KALISPELL - It is critical to stay inside as much as possible as the frigid weather settles over Montana.

The Flathead Warming Center on North Meridian Road in Kalispell is offering shelter for people in need.

The Warming Center will be open 24 hours a day on Thursday and will not turn away anyone who needs a place to stay. All of the beds were full earlier this week and people were sleeping wherever they could. But when the temperature is this low, places like these save lives.

"It sucks, but you know I'm somewhere where I'm warm. People care about me and I have good friends here, that are homeless too, that care about me and I care about them. It's cool they got a lot of food and nice donations for us," said Ivy Eiffel who is using the shelter.

The Flathead Warming Center is in need of donations, especially winter clothing and milk. People are asked to call (406) 855-3042 to set up a drop-off time.

