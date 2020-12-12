Flathead Warming Center moving to new location, open before Christmas

KALISPELL — Just in time for the holidays and cold weather, The Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell has finished raising $750,000 for a permanent location.

The nonprofit provides emergency shelter beds for homeless community members.

During the transition to a permanent location, it has been operating out of Faith Lutheran Church in Kalispell and can shelter 35 individuals each night.

The new facility, located on North Meridian Road in Kalispell, will be operational by Dec. 21.

Executive Director Tonya Horn says that the hard work is not over, but is grateful for the generosity of the community.

"There is plenty to do as we raise funds for operational services, but we are so grateful," said Horn.

A former automobile repair shop, the new facility is spacious and has an open floor plan, which is required for staff to safely watch over guests at all times.

It is located within walking distance of Kalispell Regional Medical Center, Flathead Food Bank, and other service providers.