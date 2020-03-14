Flathead Warming Center preparing for cold weather

KALISPELL — During extreme weather conditions, those less fortunate often have a hard time finding a warm bed.

The Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell is preparing for max capacity this weekend due to severe weather.

The warming center holds up to 20 occupants and is open seven days a week.

Flathead Warming Center co-director Luke Heffernan says with low temperatures in the single digits the doors are open for anyone who needs a warm bed, until capacity is reached.

He says the the low-barrier warming center helps save lives during harsh Montana winters.

“Shelter where people can come regardless of whether or not they have an I.D or background, they can just get in, get out of the cold,” Heffernan said.

The warming center is located in the basement of Christ Episcopal Church in Kalispell. They open at 7 p.m. every night.

