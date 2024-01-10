Flathead Warming Center preparing for upcoming bitter cold

KALISPELL — The Flathead Warming Center is gearing up to help the homeless population avoid the upcoming life-threatening cold.

Officials at the Warming Center are warning everyone — even those who have a vehicle — to find shelter indoors when the cold arrives.

With temperatures expected to be well below zero, there is concern for loss of limbs to frostbite and possibly even death if exposed to the elements.

The Center provides a warm bed, small meals and a friendly group of people during these trying times.

"We are preparing to stay open Saturday and Sunday -- days that other services may not be available within the community. And we are encouraging people to come inside, it is going to be dangerously cold,” said Flathead Warming Center executive director Tonya Horn.

“We need people to come inside from their vehicles we need people to you know, we do have people in our community that it's hard because of their mental illness or because of their addiction to come indoors,” Horn continued. “We need people to come indoors because this is life-threatening weather."

The Flathead Warming Center will be open this weekend for people in need. Call 406- 885-3042 for more information on the space available.