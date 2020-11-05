Flathead Warming Center to double capacity in new building

KALISPELL — Kalispell City Council members recently approved a conditional use permit request for a new homeless shelter on North Meridian Road in Kalispell.

The Flathead Warming Center is in the process of purchasing the building for the homeless shelter which will be able to house 40 individuals on a nightly basis.

Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn says the warming center is in the process of hiring staff and volunteers, with the new shelter hoping to open in a couple of months.

In the meantime, Horn says a temporary homeless shelter will be set up at Faith Church in Kalispell and will be open to individuals by mid-November.

Horn says the new building on North Meridian Road will double the number of beds the homeless shelter was able to provide last winter at Christ Episcopal Church.

“Provide as many emergency shelter beds as possible in our community knowing that we don’t have enough right now in the Flathead, so being able to serve as many people for warmth and safety has always been our goal,” said Horn.

Horn said extra precautions will be in place at the Flathead Warming Center this winter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

