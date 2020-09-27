Flathead women's group gives back during spooky photoshoot

KALISPELL — A spooky photoshoot took place in Kalispell on Saturday, for a calendar that is giving back to the community.

The Flathead Valley Boozen Babes is a women empowerment group that wanted to combine the Halloween season with giving back, all proceeds from the calendar will be given to the Sparrows Nest for homeless youth and the Abbie Center, a shelter women.

The group has over 3,000 members on Facebook and is continuing to gain traction in their supportive events.

The founders of the group Bobbie Anderson and Jesse Lasater-Keller say that this calendar was the perfect way to empower women in the community.

“ Since we are all about supporting women in our community it's the perfect opportunity to use the professional photographers and all the efforts that everybody is putting into this photoshoot that kind of grew and grew would be to do a calendar and sell that," said Lasater-Keller.

The group also surprises each other with gift baskets that do have alcohol in it but it’s not really about that, they say that it’s about getting through this time that we’re all faced with and they just want to help them bring joy and fun.

