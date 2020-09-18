Flathead's Braveheart Chaplain Ministry to celebrate 10 years in service

KALISPELL — Braveheart Chaplain Ministry which serves first responders as well as citizens experiencing a life-changing crisis has reached 10 years of service in the Flathead Valley.

Braveheart chaplains work alongside officers, medics, firefighters and more during life changing events including homicides, suicides and fatal car accidents.

Braveheart Chaplain Ministry Lead Chaplain Drew Buchner said the ministry consists of three chaplains making themselves available for calls 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

Buchner said the volunteer chaplain positions are entirely funded through community donations.

He said Braveheart will host a virtual gala on October 23, celebrating 10 years of service alongside first responders and citizens.

“Just being a real person with them, coming along side of them in their daily work, helping them process all of this stuff, do debriefings for them, a lot of its just the 10 years of gaining trust,” said Buchner.

Buchner said Braveheart are looking to expand chaplain services to Lake County in the coming months.

