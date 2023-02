KALISPELL - Some flight delays, and a cancelation, were being reported on Wednesday morning at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA).

Arrivals and departures were both impacted.

One Wednesday flight had also been canceled.

The 3:31 p.m. Delta flight to Minneapolis, which was scheduled to depart at 3:31 p.m. has been canceled.

Visit https://iflyglacier.com/flights/ for the latest GPIA flight information.