Flood pre-evacuation notice issued in Kalispell

MTN News
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 20, 2022
KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice due to rising waters.

Deputies will be alerting residents from the 700 block of Wagner Lane north towards the rivers.

An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for people who are impacted by the evacuation orders.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the public information line at 406-758-2111.

The Sheriff's Office also notes that with Flathead Lake at full pool water is backing up in the Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and South Kalispell areas.

Residents are being urged to be aware of changing conditions and that there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Emergency officials are asking residents to build a 24-hour kit, including non-perishable food and water.

Follow the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates.

