Flooding closes Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork

BIGFORK – A burst pipe that caused a flood on Wednesday night has closed the Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork.

According to a social media post, the main fire suppression pipe in the kitchen failed and 400 gallons a minute to pour out for several minutes.

The upstairs is completely flooded and the cellar was also damaged.

Stat Restoration is working on cleanup and management hopes to clean up and dry the cellar so that it can be reopened.

Meanwhile, work on renovating the kitchen will continue.

“We’re all in shock right now and trying to figure out a game plan, but we’re so thankful that no one was in the building when this happened,” the social media post states.

The brewery portion of the building was not affected, so Flathead Lake Brewing is still able to produce cans and kegs of craft beer.

There is no estimate of how long the business will be closed.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report