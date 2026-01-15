Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Fog grounds flights to Glacier Park International Airport

Glacier Park International Airport
MTN News file
Glacier Park International Airport near Kalispell
Glacier Park International Airport
Posted

KALISPELL — Flights have been unable to land at Glacier Park International Airport due to fog and "inclement weather" causing disruptions throughout the day, according to Spokesperson Kristine Fife.

Because of the limited visibility, flights are currently experiencing delays and cancellations.

Additional delays and cancellations are possible if weather conditions persist and passengers are encouraged to to contact their airlines directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Flight status information is also available on the Glacier Park International Airport website.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader