Fog grounds flights to Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL — Flights have been unable to land at Glacier Park International Airport due to fog and "inclement weather" causing disruptions throughout the day, according to Spokesperson Kristine Fife.

Because of the limited visibility, flights are currently experiencing delays and cancellations.

Additional delays and cancellations are possible if weather conditions persist and passengers are encouraged to to contact their airlines directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Flight status information is also available on the Glacier Park International Airport website.