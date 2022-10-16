Forward Montana is canvassing the Flathead to get young voters to vote in the upcoming midterm elections

KALISPELL — A new group in the Flathead is reaching out to young voters ahead of the midterm elections and hoping to inspire them to ‘get out the young vote.’

Forward Montana is a non-profit in Montana that has been helping build political power and knowledge for young Montanans for the last 20 years. This group is a nonpartisan organization that has central hubs in Missoula and Bozeman, and recently added a team in the Flathead.

Through October 30th, the group is canvassing neighborhoods to remind young voters that the midterm elections are just as important as the four-year elections and answer any questions they may have.

Forward Montana is dedicated to getting nonpartisan information to voters and make local government a little easier to comprehend.

“I want this election to reflect the values of the Flathead and I know that we are going to be able to do that if we can get out that young vote and that every vote matters. So I've got a lot of heart in this, and I've been very moved by the conversations we're having at doors,” said Mandy Gerth, Forward Montana Flathead Field Manager.

The group will be continuing to canvas the Flathead and is always looking for more volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help canvas or get more information about the midterm elections you can visit forwardmontana.org.