Free admission at Glacier National Park for National Public Lands Day

WEST GLACIER — Saturday, September 22, 2023, marks National Public Lands Day which means entry into national parks like Yellowstone or Glacier is free.

National Public Lands Day is organized through several organizations, including the National Park Service.

Typically, thousands of volunteers help restore or preserve public lands from our national parks to local spaces.

It's an opportunity to show your appreciation for these unique places.

And one of those ways is to visit a national park, like Glacier, for free.