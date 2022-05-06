Free bike helmets at Spring Into Safety Kids Day in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Logan Health is teaming up with 35 community organizations in the Flathead to make sure kids stay safe when out riding bikes.

Event organizers hope to give away more than 1,000 bicycle helmets at the 6th annual Spring into Safety Kid’s Day.

Free helmets, bike maintenance checks and a road safety course will be setup for kids along with games, face painting and other fun activities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Logan Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Dan Daub said free helmets are available for bike riders of all ages, not just kids.

“We’ve got a little over 1,300 helmets so, our goal is to break the 1,000 mark, we did 904 helmets in 2019 so, that’s our goal,” said Daub.

Daub said organizers will also raffle off six new bikes at the event.