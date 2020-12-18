Free bus available between Kalispell and Whitefish Mountain Resort

KALISPELL — A free bus route from Kalispell to Whitefish Mountain Resort is back in service this winter for the first time in decades.

The Eagle Transit Mountain Climber is offering free rides up to the mountain every Saturday during the ski season -- picking riders up at the Kalispell Walmart.

Riders can choose from three different pickup times at 6:40, 7:50, and 8:20 a.m.

The rides back down from the mountain’s base lodge begin at 3:35 p.m. with the last drop off at 6 p.m.

Eagle Transit Mountain Climber Spokeswoman Elizabeth Wood says each bus has the capacity to take 25 riders up the mountain on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Wood says Mountain Climber partnered with the Big Mountain Commercial Association to make the bus rides free for everyone.

“We’re hoping to connect kids that maybe their parents can’t get them up to the mountain, or folks that maybe don’t feel comfortable driving up to the mountain, or folks who just want to save a few dollars on gas,” Wood said.

Wood says the bus route will remain in service until the end of the ski season. She added that face coverings are required for all riders while on the bus.

