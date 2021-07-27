Free HEPA filters available for at-risk individuals in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Health Department (FCCHD) has teamed up with a local non-profit providing free HEPA portable air cleaners for at-risk people in the Flathead.

“Senior citizens, people with health problems but also family with infants because infants have developing systems and so they’re also another group that are at-risk,” Climate Smart Glacier Country Board Member Kate McMahon tells MTN News.

Climate Smart Glacier Country has teamed up with the FCCHD in providing free HEPA filters to Flathead individuals more prone to health problems due to wildfire smoke.

Two $2,500 grants from the Whitefish Community Foundation and the Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup program helped Climate Smart purchase 50 HEPA filters for distribution.

McMahon said Climate Smart Glacier Country works toward local solutions and education regarding climate change. She noted at-risk individuals including those with lung or heart disease need to take extra precautions during the summer months to protect their health from wildfire smoke.

She said the HEPA air filters available at the health department are portable and just need to be plugged into a wall to begin filtration.

“They’re HEPA filters which is important because HEPA filters filter out those fine particulate matters that are in smoke, but you just plug them into the wall so if you’re watching T.V. in the evening you can have it in your living room and then unplug it and just move into your bedroom at night when you sleep,” said McMahon.

People who believe they qualify for a free HEPA Filter are asked to contact the Flathead County Health Department for more information at (406) 751-8225.

