Free the Seeds event attracts new gardeners to sustainable living

COLUMBIA FALLS — The annual Free the Seeds event provides those with a green thumb a way to kickstart sustainable living by providing free bundles of seeds to those in Columbia Falls and Kalispell.

“Very Cool pumpkins, right on, this is gonna be fun,” said Katie Morgan, an event goer.

Morgan was one of the many people in Columbia Falls on Saturday morning, trying their green thumb at the Free the Seeds event, where they are giving away free bundles of seeds to encourage people to live sustainably, as well as hoping they will give the seeds of their bounty back to the organizers.

“I'm just really grateful that they're doing it. I live in Whitefish and you know, I'm willing to travel for this kind of stuff so I think it's really great,”said Morgan.

And organizers say they have seen many newcomers to the gardening world.

“We've seen tons of people coming up saying that this is their first time getting seeds from us and tons of people saying that they're new even to gardening,” said Brenna Sellars, the Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead Program Director.

People old and young gathered even before the event started at 9 a.m. to try and snag a bag.

“We came out here because we really like planting a garden and I also saw on the imagine it and free the seeds webpage that they're going to have butterfly seeds this year so we're really excited to try those,” said Nichole Johnson, who brought her family to join in the fun.

And her daughter Alaina says she just enjoys the plants.

“I just love to see beautiful colors and I love to plant,” said Johnson.

While others wanted to get their flourishing greenhouse setup.

“I am super excited to get some free local seeds to see if I can get a garden started,” said Allyson Hakala, a Columbia Falls resident.

But the event is much more than just giving away free seeds; they are also holding workshops online and you can find all the workshop events here.