Free the Seeds event coming to the Flathead

KALISPELL — An annual event in the Flathead aims at building a sustainable and resilient future through real seeds, real food and real skills.

MTN News found out what you can start growing in your garden after attending the sixth annual Free the Seeds event.

“Pre-bagged and pre-bundled and ready for you to just come by and grab and go,” said Free the Seeds event organizer Julie Laing.

Free seeds will be available for pickup Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell and the ImagineIF Library in Columbia Falls.

Laing says each baggie contains a number of different seeds including pepper, tomato, cucumber, lettuce and more.

“A lot of those seeds have been either purchased from companies that are doing non-GMO heirloom seeds or been collected locally and saved locally by local gardeners and shared again with you.”

New this year will be virtual zoom workshops that will run from Saturday through Monday night featuring gardening experts from around the area.

“There’s a really great lineup of knowledgeable people that will be giving a presentation and then also be available to just directly answer your questions during the course of the workshop,” Laing told MTN News.

Laing says that over the last five years more than 7,000 people have attended the free event, with more than 85,000 seed packets being handed out.

“We started Free the Seeds so we could share these real seeds, real food, real skills and get you going on a garden that will feed you, your family and your community.”

Laing noted that each baggie will have information on how and when to grow your seeds.

