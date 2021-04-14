Frontier Airlines announces new seasonal service from Kalispell

KALISPELL — Additional airline service is coming to Northwest Montana as Frontier Airlines will begin new seasonal service from Kalispell to Denver beginning in June.

“We are pleased to add Frontier Airlines to the GPIA family,” said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski. “The country is beginning to reopen, and people are ready to travel again. The addition of Frontier Airlines will provide low-cost options to access more of the country from right here in Kalispell.”

Frontier will offer seasonal flights to Denver beginning June 17 and running through October 10. Flights to Denver on Frontier will run every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday throughout the season.

“We’re excited to announce Frontier’s plans to start service in Kalispell with nonstop flights to Denver this summer,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, Frontier Airlines. “These new flights will open new opportunities for flyers to explore Kalispell and residents to take a trip to Denver or connect to other popular destinations in Frontier’s network.”

GPIA has begun preliminary work on the $100 million expansion that will provide additional space and amenities for travelers and increased opportunities for new airlines like Frontier.