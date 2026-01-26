Frosty the Brewfest raises funds for the Samaritan House, Downtown Kalispell Association

KALISPELL — Hundreds of people gathered in cold weather Saturday afternoon for the seventh annual Frosty the Brewfest at the Valley Bank parking lot in Kalispell.

The festival featured local beers, ciders, spirits and wine with 100% of profits going to the Downtown Kalispell Association and the Samaritan House — which helps people experiencing homelessness.

This year's event carried added significance as the Samaritan House faces growing demand for its services.

"The Samaritan House has broken ground on their two and three bedroom family housing. So the Samaritan House is going from housing 84 people to about 170 in the next two years," said Gabe Mariman, general manager and owner of Bias Brewing.

The festival achieved record attendance with 250 presale tickets sold, benefiting both of the organizations.